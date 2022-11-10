Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 95.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,010 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE CNQ opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.