Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.41

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.41 and traded as high as $24.00. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 9,235 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $330.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 156,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 111,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 73,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.