Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCBG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Capital City Bank Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $592.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Capital City Bank Group Company Profile
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.