Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCBG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $592.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

