Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.88

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.88 and traded as high as $15.25. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 105,794 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $296.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

