Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.59.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.
