Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.59.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cardiol Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

Featured Stories

