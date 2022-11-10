Carebook Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) Trading 38.1% Higher

Carebook Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRBKF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 38.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Carebook Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Carebook Technologies Company Profile

Carebook Technologies Inc, digital health company, provides digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, employers, and insurers. The company offers pharmacy engagement platform. It also offers Wellness Checkpoint platform. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

