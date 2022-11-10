CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Shares Down 2.2%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on CareRx from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CareRx from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

CareRx Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

