Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRS. State Street Corp raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 186.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 636,073 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4,854.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 457,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after buying an additional 448,531 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $15,819,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -93.02%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

