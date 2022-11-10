Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 6.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 251,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,752,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Specifically, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Carvana by 3.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carvana by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

