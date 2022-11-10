Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,676 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $453,305.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,241.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,350 shares of company stock worth $6,184,172. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

