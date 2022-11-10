Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

NYSE:CE opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

