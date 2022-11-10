Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 37.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

