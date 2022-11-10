Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,572,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of CHKP opened at $127.43 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

