Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Trading Up 10.7%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.35. Approximately 182,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 359,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHE.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.75.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$973.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.29.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -30.49%.

(Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.