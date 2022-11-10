Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

CHWWF stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

