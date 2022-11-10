Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Chesswood Group Stock Performance
CHWWF stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.
About Chesswood Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chesswood Group (CHWWF)
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.