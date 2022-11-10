Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $72.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

