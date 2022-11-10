Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $23.16 Per Share

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cigna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $23.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.96. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cigna’s current full-year earnings is $23.13 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Sunday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.92.

NYSE:CI opened at $324.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Cigna by 13.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

