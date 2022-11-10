City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $417.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 417 ($4.80) and traded as low as GBX 384.20 ($4.42). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 386 ($4.44), with a volume of 3,583 shares.

City of London Investment Group Stock Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 389.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 417. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

