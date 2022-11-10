City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
City Office REIT stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $384.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55.
City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).
