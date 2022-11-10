City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

City Office REIT Price Performance

City Office REIT stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $384.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

City Office REIT Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in City Office REIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in City Office REIT by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in City Office REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

