Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.99

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 95863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Clarivate Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Clarivate

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

