Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Shares of CLW opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $629.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $317,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,792.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $6,416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 113.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 72,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 238.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Further Reading

