Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Shares Down 2.8%

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.14. 5,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

