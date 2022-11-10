Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $17.54 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 11.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $7,794,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

