Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $17.54 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 11.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

