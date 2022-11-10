Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

TCFC opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $221.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.77. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Community Financial in the first quarter worth $574,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

