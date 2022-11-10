Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SID. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

NYSE SID opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 413,946 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 972.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $1,626,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 256,007 shares in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

