Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SID. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 1.1 %

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 33.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

