Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 58.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of 50.23. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of 37.75 and a 1 year high of 66.29.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. The firm had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 94.00 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.