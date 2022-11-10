Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.05

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,616,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,366,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 761,592 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 60,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 267,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

