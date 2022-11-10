Cowen Cuts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $80.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAC from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.85.

IAC Price Performance

NASDAQ IAC opened at $43.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. IAC has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $141.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of IAC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,522 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth $703,026,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in IAC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IAC by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,404,000 after acquiring an additional 516,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in IAC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,083,000 after acquiring an additional 404,980 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

