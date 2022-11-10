Cowen Trims DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Target Price to $27.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.82. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at DigitalBridge Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.52%.

In other news, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,031.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,031.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Featured Stories

