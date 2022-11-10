CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CPI Card Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.34. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%.

In related news, Director Robert Pearce sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

