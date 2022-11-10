Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $148.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

