Credit Suisse Group Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.80.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MasTec by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MasTec by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

