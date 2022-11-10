Credit Suisse Group Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$56.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.