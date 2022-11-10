Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -30.68. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.