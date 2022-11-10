Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

