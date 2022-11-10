CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.47

Shares of CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.47 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.16). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.16), with a volume of 297,834 shares changing hands.

CyanConnode Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.47. The company has a market capitalization of £33.69 million and a PE ratio of -15.56.

In other CyanConnode news, insider John Cronin acquired 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £4,999.96 ($5,757.01). In other news, insider Heather Peacock bought 72,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,680.80 ($9,995.16). Also, insider John Cronin acquired 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.96 ($5,757.01).

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

