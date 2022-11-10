DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

CGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lowered Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Cognex stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. Cognex has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 183.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,160,000 after buying an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Cognex by 249.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,373,000 after buying an additional 1,143,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cognex by 47.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,727,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,410,000 after buying an additional 552,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

