DA Davidson Comments on Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.