Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.88

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.88 and last traded at $69.63, with a volume of 17494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,344.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $453,213.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $456,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,182 shares of company stock worth $2,896,302. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 18.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 619,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,851,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $317,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

