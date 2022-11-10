Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.40). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Les Lehner acquired 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $398,772.74. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $942,467.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $1,105,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 153,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.