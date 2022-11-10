Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

DNLI opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The company’s revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $85,574.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 467,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $85,574.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 467,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,589 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

