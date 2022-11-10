DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) PT Lowered to $8.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair cut DermTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on DermTech from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DermTech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.45. DermTech has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 779.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that DermTech will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 100,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,018,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,038.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,047 shares of company stock valued at $199,986. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DermTech by 2,543.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 810,420 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 407,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 232,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DermTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 932.9% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 231,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 184,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

