Desjardins Increases Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$50.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday.

Uni-Select Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $31.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

