Desjardins Trims SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Target Price to C$37.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SNCAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

