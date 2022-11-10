Desjardins Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.80.

Parkland Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.12. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other Parkland news, Director Steven P. Richardson bought 1,975 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,453.39. In other Parkland news, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,453.39. Also, Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at C$8,644,151.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,410 shares of company stock worth $374,156.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.