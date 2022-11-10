Desjardins Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.
PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.80.
In other Parkland news, Director Steven P. Richardson bought 1,975 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,453.39. In other Parkland news, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,453.39. Also, Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at C$8,644,151.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,410 shares of company stock worth $374,156.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
