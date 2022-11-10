Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €7.00 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) has been given a €7.00 ($7.00) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €7.36 ($7.36) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($10.36) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($15.46). The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.66 and its 200 day moving average is €9.03.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.