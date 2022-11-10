Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $31.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Huntsman by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $209,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 729.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

