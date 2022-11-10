Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $105.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.36.

NYSE WLK opened at $97.02 on Monday. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

